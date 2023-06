By: News On 6, News 9

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 54-year-old man last seen in Pittsburg County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said William Welton, 54, was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Welton was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Welton is described as being 6 feet tall with gray hair and blue eyes.

Troopers said Welton is missing and endangered due to a serious medical condition.