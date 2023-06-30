A Bit Of Relief From The Heat As Rain Returns

-

Happy Friday, Oklahoma! Clouds will roll in from the west, and the heat dome is moving on out.

We may see a few strong to severe storms in the west, but the risk is very low. Hail and wind will be the concern.

Friday night, scattered showers and storms move in. Not everyone sees rain, and chances are highest in the Oklahoma City metro between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A weak cold front rolls in. Highs in the 80s and low 90s Saturday.

There will be a window Saturday afternoon for a few strong to severe storms. Especially along and near the cold front.

Any storm that develops Saturday could produce quarter-sized hail and winds up to 65 mph.

There may be a few more storms in the southeast Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry.