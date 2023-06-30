By: News 9

-

Links Mentioned On June 30, 2023

Tinker Air Force Base Releases Guest Info Ahead Of Tinker Air Show

Tinker Air Force Base has released information for guests on where to park and what gates would be affected for the air show this weekend.

For more information, click here.

GoFundMe For Family Of 6-Year-Old Who Died In Norman Crash

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a 6-year-old girl who died in a crash in Norman. To donate to the funeral and memorial, click here.