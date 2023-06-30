Homeless Alliance Extends Hours To Protect People From Harsh Heat

-

Extreme heat is dangerous for everyone, but especially for those who don’t have a home. People at the Homeless Alliance provide a safe space.

“Summer in Oklahoma, it’s harsh to say the least,” said Vincent Gonzalez, the director of the day shelter at the Homeless Alliance. “It’s even life-threatening.”

Most people have the benefit of being able to escape the sun when the temperature reaches 100 degrees, but some people don’t have the luxury of a home. So, it’s up to organizations like the Homeless Alliance to provide protection from the heat.

“Being aware of people’s physical safety so that we’re getting people medical attention as needed,” said Meghan Mueller, associate executive director at the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City.

Mueller said the Homeless Alliance coordinates with the City Night Shelter to help buy people extra time away from the heat. The Homeless Alliance provides things like meals, showers, and extra clothes.

“Having fresh clothing to put on can be really important,” Mueller said.

They also offer water and community.

“To be surrounded by people who care about their well-being,” said Vincent Gonzalez, the director of the day shelter at the Homeless Alliance.

Gonzalez believes in this mission.

“Housing is a basic human right,” Gonzalez said.

Solutions to homelessness are complicated.

“There’s no silver bullet for homelessness; there’s no one-size-fits-all solution,” Mueller said.

Every person without a home has a different reason why they’re outside.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Mueller said.

People like Mueller and Gonzalez want people in need to know there is a place to go -- a place where people understand.

“I just really passionately believe people deserve the dignity of a place to call home,” Mueller said.

The Homeless Alliance relies on donations. They said sunscreen is a big need. People can bring donations to the Homeless Alliance at Northwest 3rd Street and Virginia Avenue in Oklahoma City. For a list of more needs visit the Homeless Alliance website.