Local Bike Club Host East Side Bike Ride

Up until a couple of years ago, it was somewhat uncommon to see bike riders in northeast Oklahoma City, but that’s all starting to change.

“We just wanted to see if there was an interest in bike riding on the east side,” said Myron Knight, president of The Major Taylor Cycling club of Oklahoma.

Turns out there is an interest, and two years ago the Major Taylor cycling club of Oklahoma was formed.

“It’s really about the health status of the community to get people involved and to introduce them to this new sport,” said Knight.

The club has expanded into Tulsa and Lawton, with the impact effecting lives personally.

“My heaviest weight was 560 pounds, and that’s the first time I’ve really said that broadcast wise,” said Cyclist Elbert Miles.

Myles, at 5 feet eight inches tall changed his diet and began working out for his family, and a year and a half ago discovered bike riding.

“Riding opened it up to a whole other level, and it blew my mind, because I never thought I would be able to do that,” said Myles.

Now about 330 pounds lighter, Myles says the encouragement of the cycle club keeps him going.

“I did Tulsa, I did 36 miles, I did Lawton I did 25 miles, I’m doing 25 miles in the east side bike ride, that’s where I grew to in a year, but I started out going around the block,” said Myles.

This Saturday Myles and hundreds of other riders will be riding in the East Side Bike Ride.

“The ride starts at seven in the morning, when I say starts, I mean we start peddling at seven a.m.,” said Ivan Yelverton, vice president of the Major Taylor Cycling club of Oklahoma.

The ride is open to everyone and starts at the OK County election board on North Lincoln. It has been broken up into stages to accommodate everyone.

“We have five-mile, 10 mile, 25 mile, 50 mile, and our 62 mile, which is our one 100K,” said Yelverton.

There will be water stations along the routes as well as a police presence blocking intersections. With a family fun environment with vendors at the county election board.

“Come on out, have some fun, we’d love to see you. Come out and ride with us,” said Yelverton.

Participants can register before the race on Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m. To register early, or for more information, visit https://www.majortaylorccok.org/eastside-bike-ride-2023