Edmond Celebrates Grand Opening Of Renovated KickingBird Golf Club


Thursday, June 29th 2023, 5:49 pm



EDMOND, Okla. -

The City of Edmond cut the ribbon on the newly renovated KickingBird Golf Club.

The municipal course closed nearly two years ago to undergo a $21 million renovation project.

The project includes a brand new clubhouse with a new restaurant, an event space and a renovated driving range that also includes golf entertainment from Flite Golf.

City and club officials hope the space will be welcoming to both golfers and non-golfers.

On the course, four holes were redesigned, and 200 yards were added.

The course opens to the public on July 1.

News 9’s Colby Thelen took a trip across the links and spoke with leaders about the highly anticipated opening.  
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 29th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023