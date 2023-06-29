Edmond Celebrates Grand Opening Of Renovated KickingBird Golf Club

-

The City of Edmond cut the ribbon on the newly renovated KickingBird Golf Club.

The municipal course closed nearly two years ago to undergo a $21 million renovation project.

The project includes a brand new clubhouse with a new restaurant, an event space and a renovated driving range that also includes golf entertainment from Flite Golf.

City and club officials hope the space will be welcoming to both golfers and non-golfers.

On the course, four holes were redesigned, and 200 yards were added.

The course opens to the public on July 1.

News 9’s Colby Thelen took a trip across the links and spoke with leaders about the highly anticipated opening.