22-Year-Old Arrested, Accused Of Opening Fire Inside Edmond Restaurant, Killing 1

-

A deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Edmond killed one person and shut down a restaurant.

Related: 1 Dead After Shooting At Edmond Restaurant

Witnesses told Edmond Police a gunman wearing a mask shot at Wingstop employees near South Broadway and East 33rd Street. Police are working to identify the suspect.

Police do not have a motive and said it was a normal shift for employees. They were closing for the night when the gunman opened fire in the store.

“This was completely out of the blue, unexpected,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. A witness made this 911 call.

Caller:

“Somebody just shot up Wingstop.”

Dispatch:

“They shot up Wingstop?”

Caller:

“Yes, and one of the employees was hit.”

Dispatch:

“OK, give me a second, I gotta. Are you there with them?”

Caller:

“I am here. I was just pulling out and this dude rolled up, opened the door, shot like five times.”

Employees told police the shooter was masked, wore a green hoodie, and did not speak.

“He never entered,” Ward said. “He just fired multiple rounds and then took off on foot.”

One of the employees inside the store was shot. Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Dorian Jamil Johnson.

“One employee was hit, ran through the restaurant out the back door and collapsed at the dumpster,” Ward said. “That’s where our officers found him and attempted to render aid to him. He was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene.”

At this time, police do not know why the accused shooter targeted the store. Investigators reviewed security video to get an accurate description of the suspect and collected clues the person left behind.

“Our witnesses gave us a description of clothing,” Ward said. “Our officers located that clothing dumped nearby.”

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Brandon Lee Houston. Houston was arrested and booked on Thursday on a first-degree murder complaint.

Police also said that this was not a random act, and Johnson was Houston's alleged intended target.

The store remained closed through the night and on Thursday. Managers were not sure when the store would re-open.

Wingstop sent News 9 a statement following the deadly shooting:

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and colleagues. We are working closely with our franchisee to provide resources to help the family and restaurant employees.”