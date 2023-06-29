Man Waits Hours At Will Rogers World Airport, Becomes Lone Passenger With Incredible Story

By: News 9

The man who waited 18 hours to board a plane out of Will Rogers World Airport and was the only one on board is talking about his experience.

Phil Stinger was the last man standing after everyone bailed because it took so long.

First, there was no crew, then there was no plane, but Stinger finally boarded the flight.

Stinger said the following to News 9 about his experience:

"When I get to the gate no one was there except for the gate agent, and I was like ‘has everyone boarded already’ and she goes ‘no sweetie you're the only passenger left in this airport.’"

"Anytime they had to do their flight demonstrations, they would be like ‘alright ladies and gentleman we're gonna prepare for take off,’ and then they'd say ‘yes Phil Stinger were talking to just you.”

He said he exchanged numbers with the crew, and they are all in a group chat together and have been in touch since the flight.