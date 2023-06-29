By: News 9

Suspect Arrested After Argument Escalates To Stabbing In NE Oklahoma City

A woman was arrested after an argument escalated to a stabbing at a northeast Oklahoma City home, according to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene at around 1:35 a.m. Thursday near Northeast 16th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a female victim who was bleeding from the cheek and back of her head, police said.

The victim told police that the suspect, Tiffany Rita Smith, 48, was intoxicated and began to argue with the victim for no reason.

The victim stated Smith then pulled out a pocket knife and began stabbing her, the report said.

Police said the victim was able to defend herself and stop the attack.

The victim was transported to the hospital to get treated for her injuries.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on the complaints of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.