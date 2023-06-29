Cost-Effective Ways To Stay Cool During The Heat Wave

By: News 9

This week of extreme heat can put a strain on air conditioners, but there are ways to stay cool and avoid breaking the bank.

"Raising your thermostat one degree can save you 3% on your energy costs," OG&E Spokesperson Carson Cunningham said.

OG&E recommends turning your A/C up when you're comfortable can also help maintain your unit.

You can also save by using the microwave instead of the oven when possible, and precooling your home before the hottest hours of the day.