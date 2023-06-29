Cost-Effective Ways To Stay Cool During The Heat Wave


Thursday, June 29th 2023, 9:39 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week of extreme heat can put a strain on air conditioners, but there are ways to stay cool and avoid breaking the bank.

"Raising your thermostat one degree can save you 3% on your energy costs," OG&E Spokesperson Carson Cunningham said.

OG&E recommends turning your A/C up when you're comfortable can also help maintain your unit.

You can also save by using the microwave instead of the oven when possible, and precooling your home before the hottest hours of the day.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023