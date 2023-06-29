6-Year-Old Dead After Crash In Norman

By: News 9

A police investigation is underway after a 6-year-old died following a crash that happened Wednesday in Norman.

NPD said that a vehicle was traveling southbound on 48th Avenue Northeast, but did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Rock Creek Road.

The department said that vehicle was then struck by another vehicle.

The three female occupants of the vehicle that was struck, a 28-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 1-year-old were all transported to a local hospital.

The six-year-old later died at the hospital, while the 28-year-old and 1-year-old suffered minor injuries but were later released.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old male, was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.