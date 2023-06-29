Dangerous Heat Again On Thursday


Thursday, June 29th 2023, 6:49 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

The heat dome is dominating once again, with highs on Thursday back up near 100 degrees.

Heat index values are ranging from 100 to 111.

On Friday, a few showers and storms in the north and west are likely, but for Thursday, the severe risk is very low. A pulse severe storm can't be ruled out with hail and damaging winds.

As the heat dome moves east over the next couple of days, the extreme heat backs off some.

This will also open up a window for rain chances in the Oklahoma City metro. A weak upper-level low moves in and brings us an unsettled pattern. 
