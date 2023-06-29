1 Dead After Shooting At Edmond Restaurant

By: News 9

Police responded to the scene of a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night at a restaurant in Edmond.

Edmond Police said at around 10:30 p.m., a suspect fired multiple shots into a restaurant near South Broadway Avenue and 33rd Street, hitting an employee.

Investigators said that employee fled through the back of the business, but collapsed outside and was later pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.