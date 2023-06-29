Oklahoma’s Dangerous Temperatures Keep People Indoors

By: News 9

The dangerous heat is pushing many activities, and people, back inside. In Oklahoma City, many recreational games and practices were canceled to keep people safe.

Sweltering temperatures are nothing to play with, but Kiaheam Flowers says, for him, today was no different than his job on an oil rig.

“We work way faster than this, this is just playing around,” said Flowers while playing basketball.

But the dangerous heat across Oklahoma isn’t a game.

Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Coordinator Jae Keller says Wednesday’s temperatures are concerning.

“For me, the threshold is watching the heat index,” Keller said. “If that goes past 100 degrees, we’re going to go ahead and cancel the game.”

Both an adult softball game and a youth soccer practice were canceled for Wednesday.

If you do end up outside, preparedness is key.

“Sometimes water, you can flush out all your electrolytes. So, if you’re not putting actual fuel back in your body, that’ll burn out just as fast, as well,” Keller said.

So, if you do end up outside, make sure you’re getting more than just water.

Humidity makes the heat index worse. Making Wednesday’s temperatures feel close to 109 degrees.

Keller says most athletes in the rec leagues are understanding of the cancellations.