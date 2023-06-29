OU, OSU Recruit 2024 Defensive Linemen

By: News 9

College Football is closing in, OSU and OU's football season is set to begin in 66 days, this Wednesday.

Both teams have picked new defensive linemen as a part of the 2024 recruiting class.

The Sooners snagged a verbal commitment from one of Minnesota's top players. Wyatt Gilmore is a defensive lineman, listed as a four STA, according to 24/7 Sports. Gilmore is six feet four inches tall, weighing around 250 pounds. Miami, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Kansas State all offered Gilmore a scholarship. Gilmore is OU's 10th verbal commitment in the class of 2024.

The Cowboys landed Armstrong Nnodim from Mesquite, Texas, Nnodim flipped his choice from Rice to OSU. Nnodim is a three-star defensive lineman, he is six feet two inches tall and around 240 pounds. Nnodim is the 11th known verbal commitment in the class of 2024.



