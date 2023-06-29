OHP: Mother Leads Troopers On Chase With Daughter, Nephew In Car

A young girl was in the backseat of a vehicle as her mother led multiple agencies on a high speed chase into Norman Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers were eventually able to safely force the vehicle off of Interstate-35.

After putting an end to a chase that started in Purcell and ended in Norman, a swarm of law enforcement gathered along the shoulder of I-35.

Dispatch radio: Felony charges in excess of 120 miles per hour.

Trooper Brack Miller said Brittany Harris was behind the wheel of what turned out to be a stolen SUV.

“Driving at a high rate of speed, they went to make a traffic stop on it and the vehicle began to flee,” said Trooper Brack Miller.

Multiple agencies followed as Harris sped north on I-35.

Dispatch radio: He's passing 64 now, he's over 100.

Troopers said Harris showed little regard for others.

“The suspect passed in the grass median at over 100 miles an hour,” said Miller.

At times troopers backed off for the safety of other traffic.

“You have to weigh that constantly,” said Miller.

Despite tactical maneuvers Harris refused to stop.

“Murray County deputies were in the area and deployed stop sticks,” said Miller.

The SUV continued barreling down the highway, until a trooper was able to ram the vehicle again.

With Harris in custody, law enforcement also found Harris’ 10-year-old daughter in the backseat of the vehicle, and Harris’ nephew, 18, in the passenger seat.

“I’m sure we're going to recommend to the district attorney’s office, felony eluding and probably a child endangerment,” said Miller.

No one was injured in the chase.

In addition to driving a stolen vehicle, investigators said Harris was driving with a revoked license.