Working In The Heat: Workers Face High Temperatures To Keep Oklahomans Cool

The extreme heat can put a strain on Oklahomans trying to stay cool. It also pushes the limits of air conditioning units trying to keep up.

On Wednesday, parts of the state saw the year’s first triple-digit temperatures.

Employees of Interstate Heating and Air Conditioning were out for another day at the office.

“Today is probably the worst day you could have for the AC to go out,” said Mario Prince. He and his co-worker plan to spend the next five hours replacing a unit on the northwest side of OKC.

Mario sees it a lot this time of year.

“This is probably when your AC is going to test its ability, if it’s going to work for you good or not,” he said.

The highest temperatures of the year so far send Mario to the highest point in the house, the attic.

“Yes sir, I was sitting up there for only about seven minutes and I was already [glistening] sweating,” said Mario.

In the attic of this home he’s installing a horizontal air handler. While trying to keep customers cool, he tries to keep himself cool as well.

So do all those whose jobs don’t allow an escape from the heat.

Those jobs include OG&E crews.

“Days like today, we’re certainly aware of the forecast,” said OG&E spokesperson, Carson Cunningham.

Crews work to keep the juice flowing. Right now, there are no calls for conservation.

“Our system is built, maintained and designed to handle Oklahoma heat,” said Cunningham.

The company does offer tips for customers who want to save on their bills that go up this time of year.

“Raising your thermostat one degree can save you 3 percent on your energy costs,” Cunningham said. “Turning that up to what you’re comfortable with, that can go a long way to maintaining your air conditioning unit and maintaining your bill.”

He adds that an oven uses 70 percent more energy than a microwave, and running a ceiling fan only uses the energy of one lightbulb.

OG&E also recommends pre-cooling your home. That means lowering the temperature outside of peak heat hours: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“That goes a long way in helping your AC unit from running and trying to catch up,” said Cunningham.

If the unit is unable to catch up, or gives up altogether, Mario says they’re ready.

“People only call us when it’s really hot or really cold,” he says. “It’s something we always have to work with in this business.”