Metro Allergy Doctor Faces Multiple Complaints And Violations, Oklahoma Medical Board Says

Multiple patient complaints were filed, and a business entered foreclosure. Now a metro allergy doctor is facing more complaints filed by the Oklahoma Medical Board.

Patients have been telling News 9 they finally feel like someone is listening to them. The Oklahoma Medical Board said Dr. Amy Darter is at the center of multiple complaints and violations.

For months, patients have been dealing with inconsistencies at the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy and Asthma. Hours have constantly been changing, and recently they shut their doors for good. It left people like Rebecca White in the dark.

“We were supposed to come back the second week of May, but they had closed,” White said.

White filed a complaint against Dr. Darter on behalf of her 1-year-old son Ryden.

“I'm trusting her with my baby because I don't know and she's supposed to be an expert and supposed to help me and instead she just abandoned everyone,” White said.

White is just one of more than 70 people to file a complaint. This is something Lyle Kelsey with the Oklahoma Medical Board finds unusual.

“We get about 700 -800 complaints a year and so most of them are one or two maybe against a licensee,” Kelsey said.

Patients aren't the only ones filing complaints. The board also filed a complaint against Dr. Darter, saying she refused to produce records for patients requesting copies, claiming she was a victim of alleged cyber attacks yet continued to treat patients and a patient also said they had a reaction to one of the injections.

Kelsey said right now it's unclear how patients can get their records to find a new allergist.

“We don't have access to them, and I believe they're electronic and so somebody has access to those,” Kelsey said.

Dr. Darter's license expires July 1 and it could be renewed temporarily.

Dr. Darter will have a disciplinary hearing September 14 to decide if any action will be taken against her medical license.