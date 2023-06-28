OKC Spark Set To Play At Hall Of Fame Stadium For First Time

By: News 9

Oklahoma City's professional fast pitch softball team picked up another win on the road against the SIS Vipers, a New York-based team.

The Spark won Tuesday night 3-0 against the Vipers, and are set to play again at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Oxford, Alabama.

On Saturday, the Spark will be back in Oklahoma to play their opening game at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City for the first time this season.