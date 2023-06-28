CDC Confirms Malaria Diagnoses In Texas And Florida


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a medical emergency alert after 5 cases of malaria were confirmed in Florida and Texas.

The cases signal the first local spread of malaria in the United States in the last 20 years, the agency said, meaning the disease came from the United States and not through travel.

The CDC said symptoms include headache, fever and muscle aches, but that severe symptoms includes changes in mental status and lung and kidney failure.
