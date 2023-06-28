$500,000 Approved To Fund Jail Services In Oklahoma County


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 9:23 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority approved a contract to fund jail-related services.

They authorized $500,000 that will carry through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends Friday.

Back in March, jail administrators brought up concerns that they would run out of money by June 1st because the city wasn't footing the bill.

They blamed the money problems on inflation and new jail management.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 28th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

March 27th, 2023

February 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023