$500,000 Approved To Fund Jail Services In Oklahoma County

Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 9:23 am
The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority approved a contract to fund jail-related services.
They authorized $500,000 that will carry through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends Friday.
Back in March, jail administrators brought up concerns that they would run out of money by June 1st because the city wasn't footing the bill.
They blamed the money problems on inflation and new jail management.
