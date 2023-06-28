9 To Know: Misspent Federal Funds, SCOTUS Decision, Wheel of Fortune

By: News 9

-

Here are the nine stories you need to know from both Oklahoma and around the world.

9 - Ryan Seacrest will become the new "Wheel of Fortune" host after Pat Sajak's retirement next year. Both Sajak and Vanna White have been on the show since the early 1980s.

8 - An Oklahoma game warden helps save a one-year-old girl's life. Warden Josey Branch was at Lake Carl Blackwell when he saw the toddler fall through a railing.

7 - The City of Edmond is looking to cut ties with EMSA after 20 years due to slow response times. EMSA says they're working on it. The city of Mustang parted ways with the ambulance service last year after similar issues.

6 - Actor Kevin Spacey is on trial in London facing allegations he sexually assaulted four men. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sex activity without consent.

5 - One of Oklahoma's finest is laid to rest. Valley Brook Police officer Brian Southerland passed last week due to surgical complications after being shot on-duty in 2017. He was 47-years-old.

4 - An Oklahoma high school teacher is sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes. Prosecutors say Ian Highful a now former high school math teacher in Eagletown, Oklahoma had more than 5,000 nude photos of children including many of his male students.

3 - The U.S. Supreme Court rules 6-to-3 that state legislatures do not have absolute power in setting the rules of federal elections. Two other major cases concerning affirmative action in colleges and President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan are expected this week.

2 - Three people are dead in Muskogee after police say a woman killed her husband, their 11-year-old grandson then turned the gun on herself. The victims are the in-laws of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

1 - $29 Million -- that's how much State Auditor Cindy Byrd says the state misspent in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Attorney General Gentner Drummond is calling for an investigation calling it "a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud.” Governor Kevin Stitt’s office is defending his use of the emergency funds.