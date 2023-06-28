State Medical Board Files Complaint Against Oklahoma City Metro Allergist

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Medical Board filed a complaint against a metro allergist after regulators say they received more than 70 complaints into her business.

A complaint filed this week said Dr. Amy Darter's practice was not subject to a cyberattack which is what she told patients at her Edmond clinic.

RELATED: Patients Frustrated With Oklahoma Institute Of Allergy And Asthma Following Alleged Security Breach

State regulators said Darter's staff also asked patients what medicine and what dosage they should receive, because there were no patient charts to reference.

The complaint requests a hearing and disciplinary action, and comes days after Darter filed for bankruptcy.