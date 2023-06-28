Man Charged Following Shooting, Standoff In Southwest Oklahoma City


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 4:24 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Charges have been filed against a man Oklahoma City Police say shot two people before barricading himself inside a nearby residence for hours.

OCPD said Terry Morrow shot two people outside of his apartment near Southwest 44th and May on Monday, June 19.

RELATED: Police Release Name Of Suspect In Connection Double Shooting, Standoff

After a seven-hour-long standoff, Morrow eventually surrendered to officers.

Morrow faces four charges, including assault and battery.
