Man Charged Following Shooting, Standoff In Southwest Oklahoma City

By: News 9

-

Charges have been filed against a man Oklahoma City Police say shot two people before barricading himself inside a nearby residence for hours.

OCPD said Terry Morrow shot two people outside of his apartment near Southwest 44th and May on Monday, June 19.

RELATED: Police Release Name Of Suspect In Connection Double Shooting, Standoff

After a seven-hour-long standoff, Morrow eventually surrendered to officers.

Morrow faces four charges, including assault and battery.