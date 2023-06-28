By: News 9

Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bags In Bricktown

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing purses and bags in the Bricktown area, according to police.

Police said they had a short chase with the suspect and took him into custody near Robert S Kerr Boulevard and Broadway.

According to authorities, the suspect was targeting older women and taking their bags.

Police used a taser to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.