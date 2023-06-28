Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bags In Bricktown

Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 10:17 pm
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing purses and bags in the Bricktown area, according to police.
Police said they had a short chase with the suspect and took him into custody near Robert S Kerr Boulevard and Broadway.
According to authorities, the suspect was targeting older women and taking their bags.
Police used a taser to take the suspect into custody.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
