Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bags In Bricktown


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 10:17 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing purses and bags in the Bricktown area, according to police.

Police said they had a short chase with the suspect and took him into custody near Robert S Kerr Boulevard and Broadway.

According to authorities, the suspect was targeting older women and taking their bags.

Police used a taser to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
