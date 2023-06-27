Edmond Searching For New Ambulance Service

-

The clock is ticking on a contract between EMSA and the city of Edmond. For years, city leaders said they've been frustrated with long response times in life-threatening situations.

Now, they're kicking their search for a new service up a notch.

Edmond Fire Department said EMSA's response times have not been up to standard for years.

Deputy Chief Chad Weaver said it's Edmond Fire and Rescue's mission to keep their community safe.

“Priority one calls would be a call where the patient would need immediate intervention once they arrive to the emergency department. Priority two is call is when they need intervention within minutes of arriving to the emergency department,” Weaver said.

For the past two years, Deputy Chief Weaver said things with EMSA have not been up to their expectations.

“We had noncompliance of priority one calls the last 33 months and then we had noncompliance 32 of the last 33 months,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the COVID-19 pandemic really shed a light on the problem, so they took their concerns to city council members.

“We feel like our citizens deserve better and that's why we're here today and let's see what's available,” Weaver said.

The city approved a request for proposals for and they're considering three new ambulance providers.

EMSA sent News 9 a statement:

EMSA is aware Edmond City Council approved a Request for Proposals for Emergency Medical Services. EMSA is proud to serve citizens in our Western Division, we will continue to work with the City of Edmond to improve performance, and we remain committed to providing high quality clinical care.

While reviewing proposals, Deputy Chief Weaver said it’s important to put penalties in place if the service doesn't meet Edmond's standards.

“We would like to be able to hold whatever ambulance company in Edmond accountable for the response times to make sure that we're meeting our response times with 90 percent compliance, and we'd like to see dedicated ambulances in the city of Edmond as well,” Weaver said.

The city hopes to have a new ambulance service by the fall.