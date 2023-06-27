Sunrise Soccer At Scissortail Park Open For Everyone

-

As the sun comes up, the soccer balls come out for sunrise soccer at Scissortail Park.

Sunrise soccer was started five years ago by a group of friends just hoping to make a difference.

“So, we knew growing up, we didn’t have anything like this,” said Javier Hernandez, one of the founders of the league.

“We had about eight people come out. And it went from eight to 12 in the first couple of weeks, and then within a few weeks we had about 50 to 60 coming out,” said Hernandez.

At times growing close to 100 kids.

“We say kids, but we have everything from a six-year-old to an 18-year-old and high school graduates,” said Hernandez.

The program is free to anyone on any day, but there is one drawback.

“Honestly it’s a struggle waking up in the morning,” said Sherlyn Acevedo, who has participated in the program for five years.

Participants come every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

“I think Koby Bryant said it best, when you’re resting someone else is training, and so at six a.m., when everyone else is sleeping, we’re out here getting our touches, getting our body moving and improving our skills,” said Hernandez.

Players of every skill level come out every morning.

“We love it enough to get up in the morning,” said Acevedo.

“Because a lot of people don’t, they’re just not that committed,” said participant Joijely Barojas.

While the focus is the participants, the instructors admit they never leave empty.

“It provides joy, it wakes me up in the morning bright and early, and it motivates me to come back out the next day,” said Hernandez.

The camp is free, and anyone can participate. It is at Scissortail Park at Southwest 10th Street and Walker Avenue. They will not meet next week due to the July 4th holiday. For more information visit their Facebook page @ The Futbol Factory OKC.