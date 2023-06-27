Former Teacher Sentenced In Child Sexual Exploitation Case


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 5:15 pm

By: News 9


MCCURTAIN, Okla. -

A former Eagletown Public Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to five felonies involving aggravated possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

Ian Highful was arrested in 2022 for seven felony counts, including five counts of child sexual exploitation, one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of indecent exhibition.

Highful will serve 25 years total for all counts.
