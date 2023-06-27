Former Teacher Sentenced In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

By: News 9

-

A former Eagletown Public Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to five felonies involving aggravated possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

Related: Mother Continues To Fight For Son Years After His Death

Ian Highful was arrested in 2022 for seven felony counts, including five counts of child sexual exploitation, one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of indecent exhibition.

Highful will serve 25 years total for all counts.