Suspect Search Underway After City Employee Shot In NW Oklahoma City


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 6:21 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Early Tuesday afternoon, police received a call that a city road worker had been shot while performing his duties.

"It appears they were out simply working on the roadway when a car, for unknown reasons, pulled up and opened fire on one of the workers, striking him in the leg," MSgt. Gary Knight said with the Oklahoma City Police. "He's in an area hospital now. He's stable."

Police do not yet have information on the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
