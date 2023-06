By: News 9

KickingBird Golf Course Opening This Weekend In Edmond

The KickingBird Golf Course in Edmond is set to open to the public Saturday after the opening tournament that tees off Friday.

Nearly $21 million have been invested into the renovations, which include state-of-the-art amenities and a huge 57,000 square foot hitting area at the expanded driving range.

