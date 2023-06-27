By: News 9

Stay Safe While Celebrating: Tips For Fireworks And Sparklers

Independence Day is just one week away, and fireworks stands are popping up across the metro.

Whether it's sparklers, Black Cats or artillery shells, it's important to take the proper safety precautions to keep everyone safe while celebrating.

OU Health's Denni Wilson-Lowber joined News 9 at 9 a.m. to discuss some tips to stay safe.

