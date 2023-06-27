'Promising For All Oklahomans': State AG Responds To North Carolina Charter School Court Decision


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 9:31 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond responded after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a case involving a charter school out of North Carolina.

In the case, a lower court struck down a requirement that girls must wear skirts while attending Charter Day School in Leland, North Carolina.

As part of the decision, the court said public charter schools are "state actors" that work on behalf of the government.

Drummond responded to the ruling: “The Supreme Court’s decision not to take up the Peltier case is promising for all Oklahomans who are troubled by the possibility of state-funded religious charter schools."

It is unknown what affect the courts decision in this case may have involving charter schools in Oklahoma.
