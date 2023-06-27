OKCPS Approves Budget Increase For 2023-24 Academic Year

Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 9:14 am
The Oklahoma City Public School board votes to approve an increase to the district's budget for the 2023-24 school year.
The budget is worth $838.6 million which is $195.5 million more than last year's budget.
The board will need to meet again next month to ratify the budget.
Paired with the influx of money from the district's $955 million school bond approved last November, the budget boost could give the district a large sum of money to spend during the upcoming school year.
June 27th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
March 27th, 2023
February 13th, 2023
June 28th, 2023