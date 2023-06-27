OKCPS Approves Budget Increase For 2023-24 Academic Year

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Public School board votes to approve an increase to the district's budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget is worth $838.6 million which is $195.5 million more than last year's budget.

The board will need to meet again next month to ratify the budget.

Paired with the influx of money from the district's $955 million school bond approved last November, the budget boost could give the district a large sum of money to spend during the upcoming school year.