OKCPS Approves Budget Increase For 2023-24 Academic Year


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 9:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Public School board votes to approve an increase to the district's budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget is worth $838.6 million which is $195.5 million more than last year's budget.

The board will need to meet again next month to ratify the budget.

Paired with the influx of money from the district's $955 million school bond approved last November, the budget boost could give the district a large sum of money to spend during the upcoming school year.
