By: News 9

Oklahoma Man Killed In Tornado That Swept Through Matador, Texas

Officials have confirmed that an Oklahoma man was killed in the devastating tornado in Matador, Texas, last week.

The deadly twister killed four and left behind a devastating trail of damage.

Officials say Randy Rolin from Purcell, Oklahoma, was one of the people killed in the deadly storm.

Rolin was 59 years old and leaves behind a wife and two kids.

