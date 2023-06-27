Oklahoma Man Killed In Tornado That Swept Through Matador, Texas

Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 9:40 am
Officials have confirmed that an Oklahoma man was killed in the devastating tornado in Matador, Texas, last week.
The deadly twister killed four and left behind a devastating trail of damage.
Officials say Randy Rolin from Purcell, Oklahoma, was one of the people killed in the deadly storm.
Rolin was 59 years old and leaves behind a wife and two kids.
