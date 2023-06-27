Oklahoma Man Killed In Tornado That Swept Through Matador, Texas


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 9:40 am

By: News 9


Officials have confirmed that an Oklahoma man was killed in the devastating tornado in Matador, Texas, last week.

The deadly twister killed four and left behind a devastating trail of damage.

Related Story: Deadly Texas Tornado Rated As E-F3 By National Weather Service

Officials say Randy Rolin from Purcell, Oklahoma, was one of the people killed in the deadly storm.

Rolin was 59 years old and leaves behind a wife and two kids.

Related Story: News 9 Storm Trackers Act As First Responders After Deadly Texas Tornado
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2023

June 21st, 2023

May 23rd, 2023

May 23rd, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023