Woman Randomly Punched In The Face In Metro Crosswalk

-

A metro man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a woman as she crossed the street in downtown Oklahoma City.

According to court documents, the woman was crossing an intersection when she made eye contact with stranger Tertoria Williams.

“He did not say or do anything, we did make eye contact,” said the woman who did not want to be identified.

She said as she was about to pass Williams, he attacked.

“One minute I’m walking, the next minute I’m in a daze and confusion and have blood everywhere,” said the woman.

Court filings showed Williams smiled at the woman before "striking her with a closed fist one time to her face."

The woman was able to get help.

“No one came to my aid, so once I managed to get my wits about me and started walking again. I got inside the federal building and that's where I got help,” said the woman.

Police said a man saw the woman and Williams from a nearby building, “He did not see the individual strike me, but he did see us on the crosswalk through his office window,” said the woman.

The good Samaritan followed Williams as he boarded an Embark bus.

Police arrested Williams shortly thereafter.

The woman said she suffered a multitude of injuries that left her with two black eyes days after the attack.

I have several facial fractures, I’m actually going into surgery tomorrow to repair my broken nose and deviated septum,” said the woman.

The woman said the incident has robbed her of her sense of safety.

“It just goes to show you that no matter what an individual looks like or how non-threatening that you, I literally from now on have to keep my distance from people,” said the woman.