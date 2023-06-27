OKC Police Unable To Find Firearm After 2-Year-Old Shoots Self In Leg

A two-year-old child is recovering from what Oklahoma City police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to police, this shooting appears accidental. That’s why their office is not recommending any charges.

On Sunday evening, a call came in just after 6 p.m. Multiple officers and paramedics arrived at this Best Way Inn in southeast OKC where a child injured himself.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk says the child’s injury was a gunshot wound.

“Officers got there; learned that a small child had gotten into a purse or a bag of some sort – got their hands on a firearm,” Quirk said. “That gun had gone off; struck the child in the thigh.”

An Oklahoma City Police report shows a woman told officers the gun was a nine-millimeter and that she didn’t know it was loaded or how the child got it.

However, the police know that the child will be okay.

“That toddler was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury,” Quirk said.

This story is more about what they don’t know. Police don’t know where the gun came from or where it is.

“I don’t have much info on that part of it,” Quirk said.

According to the report, officers searched the hotel room for the gun but never found the firearm.

Quirk said his department doesn’t suspect foul play based on the information they know.

“On the surface, this appears to be an accident,” Quirk said.

Police told News 9 that any potential charges would be up to the district attorney’s office.