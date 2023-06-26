Norman High Golf Team Competing In National Championship With Help From Former Sooners Coach

-

Golfers from the Oklahoma 6A State Championship team are hoping to bring home a national trophy.

In July, players from the Norman Tigers will head down to Frisco, Texas to compete for a national championship.

The head coach for the Tigers is no stranger to national championships himself.

Though the world may change around it, Gregg Grost says the game of golf does not.

“The game is played in the dirt,” Grost said. “The positions that you have in a golf swing are still the same.”

Grost’s approach to teaching the game hasn’t changed either.

It’s the same game that brought him a national title with the Sooners back in 1989, and until 2020, it gave him retirement.

“I hadn’t coached in 20 years,” Grost said. “Some guys around town called me and said 'hey would you even consider doing this.'”

The job they asked him to consider was coaching at the high school level for the Norman Tigers.

Three years later his team claimed the state title. Coach Grost says players at this age are a little different.

“The high school guys love the game for the reason they love it – because it’s fun,” he said. “It’s a process and that’s what I told them.”

This generation does communicate differently.

“I didn’t know what a group chat was until we started doing high school golf,” Grost jokes.

He says the distractions are different as well, “With high school kids you’re worried about prom and orthodontist appointments.”

Still, the game doesn’t change and neither does Coach Grost’s love for it.

The team has a fundraising goal to support their trip next month. To donate head to: https://givebutter.com/Gh4o2Z