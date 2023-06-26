Suspect Search Underway In Connection To Weatherford Homicide

By: News 9

Police are searching for the suspect in connection to a homicide that happened Saturday in Weatherford.

Weatherford Police said they responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. near East Franklin Avenue and North Bradley Street in reference to a fight in progress with one of the individuals possibly having a knife. Police said they didn’t find a disturbance initially.

After a search and speaking to other individuals, officers then went to a nearby apartment complex where they located a male victim bleeding, according to police.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Giddel Alfedro Leyva Sotelo.

Police said they rendered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to this incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Rodolfo Sotelo, 20, on the complaint of first-degree murder, police said.

Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects in connection to this incident.

Police ask anyone who has seen the suspect or knows his whereabouts to contact 911 or their local police department.