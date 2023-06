By: News 9

Scissortail Park is hosting a farmers market Wednesday evening, with plans to continue the event through the summer season.

Visitors are able to purchase locally-grown fruits and vegetables along with native plants, baked goods and drinks.

The farmer's market takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers said they will be hosting mid-week farmer's markets during the last week of each month through September.