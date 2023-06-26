Celebrate Independence Day With Festivities Across The Metro

By: News 9

-

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and the metro has several events planned to celebrate.

Here's a list of events happening on or around the Fourth of July:

Edmond will be hosting the Liberty Fest Parade at 9 a.m. on July 4. Moore will be hosting A Celebration in the Heartland on July 4. Fireworks are set to go off at around 9:45 p.m. Norman will be hosting its 2023 Fourth Fest with what they're calling the "largest fireworks display in Oklahoma" at Reaves Park. Festivities start at 5 p.m., and fireworks are set to start at 9:30 p.m. Chisholm Trail Park in Yukon will be hosting this year’s Freedom Fest on July 3 and 4. The Oklahoma City Dodgers will be taking on the Albuquerque Isotopes on July 4. There will also be a postgame firework show. Riversport is hosting the Stars & Stripes River Festival on July 1. There will be racing, food, live music throughout the day and a rowing and dragon boat championship. For more information, click here. The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will be playing a free concert July 3 at Scissortail Park. Frontier City will have firework shows on July 1, 2 and 4. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take flight during the Tinker Air Show on July 1 and 2 at Tinker Air Force base.

For more information about events happening across the state for the Fourth of July, click here.