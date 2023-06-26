House Appropriations Committee Overturns Policy Providing Paid Leave For Servicemembers Seeking Abortion

By: News 9, News On 6

The House Appropriations Committee voted to overturn a Department of Defense policy providing paid leave and expense reimbursement for federal employees seeking an abortion.

The policy, which applied to dependents of federal employees, also provided for abortion-related services.

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) is part of the committee, and in the past has advocated against the defense department's abortion policy.



