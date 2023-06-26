Trailer Hitch Comes Loose On I-40; Trooper Saves the Day

By: News 9

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper prevented what could have led to a serious crash after pulling a truck over on Interstate 40 near Sallisaw.

The trooper said the driver was pulling a trailer with a car on it when the hitch started coming loose and was about an inch away from the ground.

The driver was unaware the hitch had come loose.

The truck was towed off the highway and put out of service until the hitch could be fixed.