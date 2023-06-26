Trailer Hitch Comes Loose On I-40; Trooper Saves the Day


Monday, June 26th 2023, 9:32 am

By: News 9


SALLISAW, Okla. -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper prevented what could have led to a serious crash after pulling a truck over on Interstate 40 near Sallisaw.

The trooper said the driver was pulling a trailer with a car on it when the hitch started coming loose and was about an inch away from the ground.

The driver was unaware the hitch had come loose.

The truck was towed off the highway and put out of service until the hitch could be fixed.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2023

June 20th, 2023

June 17th, 2023

June 16th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023