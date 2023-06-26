Oklahoma City Encourages Public To Call Firework Hotline Over 911 During 4th Of July


Monday, June 26th 2023, 9:20 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The city of Oklahoma City is reminding people of its firework hotline ahead of the fourth of July next week.

City leaders warn it's important to call the hotline when you hear people shooting off fireworks to keep 911 lines open for people experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

The hotline number is (405) 297-2222, and it is available between June 30th and July 6th.

You can also report a violation through the city's website.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023