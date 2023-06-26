Oklahoma City Encourages Public To Call Firework Hotline Over 911 During 4th Of July

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Reminds Public To Use Firework Hotline Over 911 During 4th Of July

The city of Oklahoma City is reminding people of its firework hotline ahead of the fourth of July next week.

City leaders warn it's important to call the hotline when you hear people shooting off fireworks to keep 911 lines open for people experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

The hotline number is (405) 297-2222, and it is available between June 30th and July 6th.

You can also report a violation through the city's website.



