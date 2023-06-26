Dangerous Heat Builds This Week

-

Wind from the northeast will keep the extreme heat at bay for most of Oklahoma on Monday. However, it will be sweltering in the south.

Heat index will range from 100 to 111 degrees down south, and there will be chance for a few scattered showers and storms in the evening, but most locations will be dry.

Lows will only drop into the 70s Monday night. Tuesday, look for highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

A few thunderstorms will try to develop in the west. Late into the evening and overnight, those storms will make their way across northern Oklahoma.

There is a risk they could be severe with large hail and damaging winds possible. Heat builds as the heat dome strengthens this week. Most of Oklahoma will see triple digit temperatures.

The good news is rain and storm chances come back into the forecast this weekend and early next week. This will bring the temperatures back down.