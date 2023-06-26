Monday, June 26th 2023, 3:09 am
Links Mentioned On June 26, 2023
Oklahoma Tick Research
A research team from the University of Oklahoma is asking for help in assessing the state's tick population. The team is asking for pictures and details on where you picked up the tick on iNaturalist at this link.
They're also asking that you check out their conversation with a tick enthusiast. Check out the interview by clicking here.
