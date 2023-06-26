Links Mentioned On June 26, 2023


Monday, June 26th 2023, 3:09 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Links Mentioned On June 26, 2023

Oklahoma Tick Research

A research team from the University of Oklahoma is asking for help in assessing the state's tick population. The team is asking for pictures and details on where you picked up the tick on iNaturalist at this link.

They're also asking that you check out their conversation with a tick enthusiast. Check out the interview by clicking here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023