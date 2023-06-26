Portion Of Certain Beer Sales At Dog-Friendly OKC Restaurant To Be Donated Humane Society

-

Bar K offers lots of fun for our furry friends and a little bit of fun for the humans too, but now every beer you buy has a little bit more meaning behind it.

For every pint of Lounge Hound Lager sold at Bar K, Purina and Coop Ale Works will donate $1 to the Oklahoma Humane Society.

"This is just a great example of how dogs bring out the best in people," says Bar K owner, Dave Hensley.

Bar K announced their new partnership Sunday.

"Just being able to work together to provide more animals a home and give more animals the opportunity to find a home,” says Mark Eby, President and CEO of The Oklahoma Humane Society. "Having a partnership like this means the world to us"

It also means the world to Hensley.

"It's really incredible," he says. "If someone comes down to Bar K and purchases a Lounge Hound lager beer, a dollar from that beer will go to support Oklahoma Humane."

A dollar for every pint sold is donated by Purina and Coop Ale Works.

"At Bar K we think dogs have this tremendous ability to bring us together,” Hensley says. "We're really excited about this partnership"

And for all parties involved, it was a no-brainer.

“It's so fun to collaborate with other organizations in the community to do great things."

At the end of the day, it’s a man helping man's best friend.

"It allows us to serve even more animals which is always our goal,” says Eby. "Every dollar helps and we're so happy to be able to help more animals."

And he has just one thing to say to Bar K lovers: "Order a beer!"

Raise a pint, for the pets.

"Know that what you're doing not only helps your dog that's running around playing outside but it helps our dog too," says Eby.