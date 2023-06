By: News 9

New 2-Story Dick's Sporting Good Store Announced For Oklahoma City

-

Dicks Sporting Goods has announced a new location, only this time it will be a two-story shopping complex.

The new store will be located near West Memorial Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The building will be 100,000 square feet and will offer an in-store climbing wall and several sports simulators.

The complex will be branded as Dick's House of Sport.

No word yet on when construction could begin.