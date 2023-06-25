Former Valley Brook Officer Shot On New Year's Day In 2017 Dies From Surgery Complications


Sunday, June 25th 2023, 6:55 pm

By: News 9


A former Valley Brook police officer shot on New Year's Day in 2017 has died.

Officer Brian Southerland died Monday due to complications from his surgery, according to the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial.

In 2017, Southerland was conducting a routine traffic stop when Cory Hartsell began shooting at the officer from his vehicle.

A passerby stopped to help Southerland, wrapping a tourniquet around his leg, which officials say saved his life.

Once arrested, Cory Hartsell apologized to other officers for what he had done.

He was later convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Tuesday, family and friends will celebrate Southerland's life at the Vondel Smith South Colonial Chapel in Oklahoma City, starting at 2 p.m.
