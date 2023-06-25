1 Killed In Weatherford; Homicide Investigation Underway

Sunday, June 25th 2023, 6:31 pm
One person was found dead at a Weatherford apartment, according to authorities.
The Weatherford Police Department arrived at the scene Saturday night near North Bradley Street and East Franklin Avenue.
Police said they were called to a fight where one individual may have a knife.
Officer searched the area and proceeded to an apartment complex where they found the victim deceased.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
