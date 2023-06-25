1 Killed In Weatherford; Homicide Investigation Underway


Sunday, June 25th 2023, 6:31 pm

By: News 9


One person was found dead at a Weatherford apartment, according to authorities.

The Weatherford Police Department arrived at the scene Saturday night near North Bradley Street and East Franklin Avenue. 

Police said they were called to a fight where one individual may have a knife.

Officer searched the area and proceeded to an apartment complex where they found the victim deceased.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
