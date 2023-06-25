Standoff In Moore Leads To Arrest Of Man; 1 Person Injured

By: News 9

-

A standoff in Moore ended peacefully with a man in custody on Saturday.

Police said it started as a domestic call and when they arrived on scene the victim was waiting for them out from with a cut under his chin.

The suspect was still inside the home refusing to come out, but his mother arrived on scene and he came outside and was arrested, according to Moore police.

"We got a call about a domestic situation behind us on Gayle Ave. and the victim had been cut with a knife, possibly by the throat," said Lt. Kevin Brown with MPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.